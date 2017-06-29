HBO

Game of Thrones‘ seventh season was pushed back from April, when the show usually premieres on HBO, to July because winter wasn’t here when co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss needed it to be. “We kind of pushed everything down the line,” they explained last year, “so we could get some grim, gray weather even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”

The lack of wintery conditions isn’t just a problem for Game of Thrones — it’s a problem for literally everyone, according to Kit Harington. “The one irony I found this year, it was a very sad irony,” the actor said while speaking to Time about season seven. “We went to Iceland to find snow, because winter is here. We got there and we were lucky to get the snow we did, because in our world, winter is definitely not here. It’s this weird parallel the opposite parallel.” Harington continued, “We go out there this year, and the glacier that me and Rose [Leslie] filmed on four years ago, I saw it and it has shrunk. I saw climate change and global warming with my own eyes, and it is terrifying.”

And also, until very recently, the big power players in Westeros were far more Machiavellian than our big power players. Unfortunately, until recently. Now, Westeros maybe feels like a nice escapism compared to what you’re seeing on the news, because the world’s politics has gotten very, very dark in recent weeks and months. (Via)

Certain members of the population, particularly in the United States, are already preparing their “you know nothing, Jon Snow” memes.

(Via Time)