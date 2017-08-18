HBO

The most recent episode of Game of Thrones provided the strongest evidence yet that Jon Snow isn’t what he seems. At least to other characters on the HBO series — viewers have wondered for years if the bastard King of the North is actually part-Stark, part-Targaryen, and after last season’s Tower of Joy scene and Jon’s bonding moment with Drogon, we have our answer.

But when will someone (other than Bran) figure it out?

Well, apparently, Emilia Clarke already has. Not Daenerys Targaryen, but actress Emilia Clarke, who filmed Kit Harington pretending to be a dragon on a windy cliff and uploaded it to Instagram. “I mean, JEEEZE,” she wrote, “one pet of a dragon and he thinks he’s one of them,” followed by the hashtags:

#youknownothingjonsnow

#butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat

#everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere

HBO has been having issues with hackers lately, with episodes and scripts and even phone numbers leaking online. Imagine if someone had gotten their hands on this video and released it months ago, when it was presumably filmed. That would have been the weirdest confirmation of Jon Snow’s Targaryen lineage. Just a dude flapping his cape like he’s freaking Batman.

It’s also nice to see that even when Kit Harington is goofing around, he still keeps his gloomy Jon Snow face on. Very method.