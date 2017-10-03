Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In July, the world learned former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart would officially return to television in the form of two HBO specials. The second, and most significant, of these is the “retired” entertainer’s triumphant reentry into the world of stand-up comedy concert films. The untitled special will be Stewart’s first in 21 years; his previous HBO hour, Unleavened aired in 1996. The first of his TV returns, however, will come in the form of the Night of Too Many Stars benefit show, which Stewart will host when it airs live from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 18th.

“I’m back on television!” Stewart tells the camera in the first promo for the special, which will benefit fellow comedian Robert Smigel’s NEXT for Autism charity organization. “It’s the biggest night in entertainment. You can’t believe who we got for this. Stand-up comedy, sketch comedy [and] super funny auction ideas begging for money. There’s a lot begging.”

Aside from himself and this generic list, Stewart doesn’t provide any specifics regarding who or what may show up come November. Considering the comic’s willingness to make fun of himself — including his dressed-down appearance and graying facial hair (“Fuck, I got old!”) — viewers probably won’t be disappointed. Besides, the annual benefit is for a good cause, and it will also give Stewart’s fans a preview of things to come.