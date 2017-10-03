Jon Stewart Teases A Brief Return To TV For HBO’s ‘Night Of Too Many Stars’ Comedy Benefit

#Stand-Up #Comedy #HBO #Jon Stewart #Trailers
News & Culture Writer
10.03.17

In July, the world learned former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart would officially return to television in the form of two HBO specials. The second, and most significant, of these is the “retired” entertainer’s triumphant reentry into the world of stand-up comedy concert films. The untitled special will be Stewart’s first in 21 years; his previous HBO hour, Unleavened aired in 1996. The first of his TV returns, however, will come in the form of the Night of Too Many Stars benefit show, which Stewart will host when it airs live from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 18th.

“I’m back on television!” Stewart tells the camera in the first promo for the special, which will benefit fellow comedian Robert Smigel’s NEXT for Autism charity organization. “It’s the biggest night in entertainment. You can’t believe who we got for this. Stand-up comedy, sketch comedy [and] super funny auction ideas begging for money. There’s a lot begging.”

Aside from himself and this generic list, Stewart doesn’t provide any specifics regarding who or what may show up come November. Considering the comic’s willingness to make fun of himself — including his dressed-down appearance and graying facial hair (“Fuck, I got old!”) — viewers probably won’t be disappointed. Besides, the annual benefit is for a good cause, and it will also give Stewart’s fans a preview of things to come.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#HBO#Jon Stewart#Trailers
TAGScomedyHBOJON STEWARTSTAND-UPTRAILERS

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP