Well, if we're all napping today… #nationalnappingday #twinpeaks A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

If there is one thing that we know about the upcoming third season of Twin Peaks, it’s that David Lynch doesn’t want us to know much. But, ever so slowly, we have been getting teasers from Showtime or there were those strange Twin Peaks‘ Laura Palmer missing posters in Sydney, Australia last week.

Now, Kyle MacLachlan has released a playlist from his personal Spotify account called “Coffeetime,” in honor of his Twin Peaks character Special Agent Dale Cooper’s love for a “damn fine cup of coffee.” The playlist is full of classics from Lou Reed to Bowie to Neil Young. MacLachlan also dabbles with some grunge on the playlist by including Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Nirvana. MacLachlan captions the playlist with: “I’ll admit it’s 60’s/70’s heavy. I guess it’s true when they say you can never escape your past…”

Well, one of the best things about Kyle MacLachlan’s past is his role in David Lynch’s ’90s masterpiece. Could this playlist contain any hints about the upcoming 25-year reunion season? We wouldn’t put it past Lynch to partner with MacLachlan to add mystery to the Twin Peaks madness and anticipation.

Maybe more clues will be released soon as MacLachlan is currently in Austin for SXSW where lots of Twin Peaks shenanigans are occurring. The show will return for a two hour premiere on Showtime on May 21, 2017.

Here is the most recent teaser that Showtime has released for the new season, featuring Kyle MacLachlan: