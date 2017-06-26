Lady Gaga Will Not Be Returning For Season 7 Of ‘American Horror Story’ After All

Some American Horror Story fans are going to be in for a bit of a disappointment, because after waiting anxiously to hear whether or not Lady Gaga would take part in the upcoming “election” themed seventh season, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Gaga will not, in fact, be involved. The news comes shortly after the rumor mill got going over the weekend, thanks to a Vogue article that seemed to suggest Gaga was very much still a part of the series.

This should really not come as a huge surprise to anyone, as Lady Gaga is already currently juggling a pretty hectic schedule between starring in her first movie, A Star is Born, alongside Bradley Cooper, and her upcoming world tour which kicks off in August. After seemingly filling Jessica Lange’s shoes in season five’s Hotel to rave reviews, Gaga’s other projects likewise forced her to take a reduced role in last season’s Roanoke.

We currently know that series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning for season seven, in addition to featured players Cheyenne Jackson and Adina Porter, with newcomers Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, and Colton Haynes.

