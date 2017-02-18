Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Friday’s Real Time was guaranteed to be controversial after Bill Maher announced that he would have Milo Yiannopoulos on as a guest during a prior controversial episode with Tomi Lahren on his panel. The discussion ramped up this week, with many questioning the decision and scheduled panel member Jeremy Scahill pulling out of the show in protest. Maher defended himself against Scahill’s comments, saying “nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having [Yiannopoulos] exposed” on his show.

The consensus according to outlets like The New York Times and The Daily Beast is that Maher’s interview with the self-described “virtuous troll” was “a largely docile, chummy affair” and that the host “took the bait” he lectured liberals about at the end of the interview. The same cannot be said about the “Overtime” segment and Larry Wilmore. The former Nightly Show host did not hesitate to take on Yiannopoulos on many of the points that were brought up in the panel and during the Maher interview.

Wilmore hit back at Milo’s false claims that transgender people were “vastly disproportionately involved in sex crime” — part of a conversation on Yiannopoulos’ comments towards a transgender student at University of Wisconsin — and then proceeded to tell him, “go f*ck yourself,” after Yiannopoulos made remarks against Leslie Jones in his interview and criticized guest Malcolm Nance. Wilmore took on Yiannopoulos in the way that many likely expected Maher to do, but only one of the interactions aired live on HBO.