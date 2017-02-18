Friday’s Real Time was guaranteed to be controversial after Bill Maher announced that he would have Milo Yiannopoulos on as a guest during a prior controversial episode with Tomi Lahren on his panel. The discussion ramped up this week, with many questioning the decision and scheduled panel member Jeremy Scahill pulling out of the show in protest. Maher defended himself against Scahill’s comments, saying “nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having [Yiannopoulos] exposed” on his show.
The consensus according to outlets like The New York Times and The Daily Beast is that Maher’s interview with the self-described “virtuous troll” was “a largely docile, chummy affair” and that the host “took the bait” he lectured liberals about at the end of the interview. The same cannot be said about the “Overtime” segment and Larry Wilmore. The former Nightly Show host did not hesitate to take on Yiannopoulos on many of the points that were brought up in the panel and during the Maher interview.
Wilmore hit back at Milo’s false claims that transgender people were “vastly disproportionately involved in sex crime” — part of a conversation on Yiannopoulos’ comments towards a transgender student at University of Wisconsin — and then proceeded to tell him, “go f*ck yourself,” after Yiannopoulos made remarks against Leslie Jones in his interview and criticized guest Malcolm Nance. Wilmore took on Yiannopoulos in the way that many likely expected Maher to do, but only one of the interactions aired live on HBO.
I’m still not convinced that Milo isn’t a lost Brass Eye character.
Also whenever there’s outrage over him or Shkreli it makes we wonder when “Don’t feed the trolls” got forgotten about.
Shkreli, aside from being a dickhead, looks like he enjoys smelling farts
Milo took Bill to school. He got Bill to agree with his obvious positions (FREE SPEECH GOOD. RIOTS BAD) but didn’t have to defend his more troubling ones (threatening to publicly name undocumented students).
Milo ended up looking pretty foolish in the Overtime segment. He had no substance when asked to talk about anything other than himself.
I will admit I don’t know much about this douchebag. I’m glad. But comparing this dimwit flame thrower to Christopher Hitchens is an abomination. They both have English accents.
Hitchens would not have been a fan of President Pussy Grabber.
To say Liberals demand absolute consistency, a good thing in my opinion when it comes to issues, implies that conservatives are these open-minded free thinkers that go their own way.
The right is a myopic monolith. Anybody that strays from conservative dogma is cast out.
Maher exposed himself as nothing more then the left’s version of Milo. A Troll looking to stroke his own ego.
Bill went out like a bitch.