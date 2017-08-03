Dick Wolf Kills The Dream Of ‘Law & Order’ Mothership Revival

08.03.17

At least one powerful showrunner is resisting the TV revival boom, as Dick Wolf dashed any hopes Law & Order fans might have about the mothership returning in some form.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association press tour to discuss the miniseries Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Wolf was asked where talks about a revival of the original show — the 20th and final season concluded in May of 2010, but NBC boss Bob Greenblatt loves brand names and has previously expressed interest in bringing this one back — stand.

“Nowhere,” he said.

“It’s nice to think about occasionally,” he added, before concluding,”I would be very surprised if we went back, because if you can push the boundaries out further, I would much prefer doing that at this stage.”

As a serialized eight-episode miniseries that recreates headlines rather than putting a twist on them, Law & Order True Crime doesn’t quite fit the brand name — and Wolf and writer/producer Rene Balcer said they’re still not sure how much, if at all, True Crime will use the iconic “CHUNG-CHUNG” scene transition sound effect — but Wolf aid he wanted it there as a way to bring attention on the new project: “If it would help, I’d run naked through the streets, but I don’t think anyone wants to see that.”

