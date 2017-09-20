‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Is Getting A Visit From Franchise Legend Sam Waterston

09.20.17

If there’s a Law & Order Mount Rushmore out there, Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is likely on there. (Also if this Mount Rushmore exists, it’s probably made out of something terrifying like legal journals and bones and isn’t pleasant to look at.) That’s why the news of (now) District Attorney McCoy popping by the franchise is such an exciting semi-nostalgic proposition.

Law & Order‘s indestructible spin-off Special Victims Unit will be visited by McCoy at an undisclosed date (think midseason or later) this season. All the details attached to Waterston’s guest spot have been kept under wraps, so let your imagine run wild wondering what it could be.

The Frankie & Gracie actor is no stranger to the SVU brand. Waterston’s appeared in a handful of SVU episodes and even the quickly forgotten Trial By Jury before it got axed. On the mothership series, McCoy enjoyed a lengthy 1994 to 2010 run, which is some S. Epatha Merkerson level longevity. It would be silly for the series (which has a new showrunner in Michael Chernuchin and ideas for a Charlottesville episode) to bring back a beloved character just for a gag, so it should be interesting to see what has pulled McCoy back into the fold.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit begins season 19 on September 27th.

