‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Has Come Forward To Detail Her Disturbing Interaction With Harvey Weinstein

#Game of Thrones
10.17.17 27 mins ago

HBO

It’s incredibly difficult to even put oneself in the shoes in the ever-growing number of women who have been allegedly harassed and outright assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, but as the strength of the victims grows, more find the power to bring attention to the widespread abuse of Weinstein’s power. Lena Headey, who plays one of the most villainous rulers on TV as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, is one of the many who have had a run-in with Weinstein, and it’s terribly disturbing.

In a detailed thread on Twitter, Headey broke down what happened between her in Weinstein in a scenario that’s becoming all-too-familiar. “He asked to meet me for breakfast. We ate breakfast, we talked about films, filmmaking. He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal,” she said.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHARVEY WEINSTEINLENA HEADEY

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP