HBO

It’s incredibly difficult to even put oneself in the shoes in the ever-growing number of women who have been allegedly harassed and outright assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, but as the strength of the victims grows, more find the power to bring attention to the widespread abuse of Weinstein’s power. Lena Headey, who plays one of the most villainous rulers on TV as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, is one of the many who have had a run-in with Weinstein, and it’s terribly disturbing.

In a detailed thread on Twitter, Headey broke down what happened between her in Weinstein in a scenario that’s becoming all-too-familiar. “He asked to meet me for breakfast. We ate breakfast, we talked about films, filmmaking. He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal,” she said.