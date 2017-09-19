Just How Long Exactly Has Maggie Been Pregnant On ‘The Walking Dead’?

AMC

With season eight of The Walking Dead approaching, suddenly a lot of attention is being paid to Maggie’s pregnancy, and for good reason. Despite knowing that we will see a time jump of a few years in Season 8, showrunner Scott Gimple has told us that Maggie will not give birth in the upcoming season.

So, what happens with Maggie and Glenn’s baby? There are a few of possibilities here: 1) Maggie does not appear in the time jump, and therefore, the status of her and Glenn’s baby remains unknown; 2) Maggie does appear in the time jump, but she lost the baby along the way; 3) Maggie does not appear in the time jump because both she and the baby were killed; or 4) she does appear in the time jump, but the baby does not.

It’s quite possible that it’s the first option: Maggie doesn’t appear in the time jump, and we will simply have to wait until season 9 (or later) to find out if she will give birth. However, what is odd is that we haven’t seen any evidence of Maggie’s pregnancy on the show yet. We found out that she was pregnant midway through season six in the episode “Now.” That episode aired on November 8, 2015. It’s been nearly two years, and yet, here’s a photo of Maggie in season seven: