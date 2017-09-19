Just How Long Exactly Has Maggie Been Pregnant On ‘The Walking Dead’?

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
09.18.17

AMC

With season eight of The Walking Dead approaching, suddenly a lot of attention is being paid to Maggie’s pregnancy, and for good reason. Despite knowing that we will see a time jump of a few years in Season 8, showrunner Scott Gimple has told us that Maggie will not give birth in the upcoming season.

So, what happens with Maggie and Glenn’s baby? There are a few of possibilities here: 1) Maggie does not appear in the time jump, and therefore, the status of her and Glenn’s baby remains unknown; 2) Maggie does appear in the time jump, but she lost the baby along the way; 3) Maggie does not appear in the time jump because both she and the baby were killed; or 4) she does appear in the time jump, but the baby does not.

It’s quite possible that it’s the first option: Maggie doesn’t appear in the time jump, and we will simply have to wait until season 9 (or later) to find out if she will give birth. However, what is odd is that we haven’t seen any evidence of Maggie’s pregnancy on the show yet. We found out that she was pregnant midway through season six in the episode “Now.” That episode aired on November 8, 2015. It’s been nearly two years, and yet, here’s a photo of Maggie in season seven:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 7 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP