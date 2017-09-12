‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Delivers Potentially Heartbreaking News

#Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
09.11.17

AMC

Production on The Walking Dead has been temporarily put on hold due to Hurricane Irma, but when it returns, it will no doubt continue filming episodes involving the All Out War between Rick and Negan. In the meantime, showrunner Scott Gimple has made some potential news.

Some context first: We have talked ad nauseam about the time jump this season on The Walking Dead. We’ve seen future Rick in the season eight trailer, and we know, thanks to Robert Kirkman, that the time jump will take place in the season premiere. My guess based on statements we’ve heard from Kirkman and what we know from the source material, is that the time jump will frame season eight. The season premiere will begin with Future Rick, and then it will flash back to all of the events leading up to the eventual time jump.

AMC

That time jump presumably will also include other characters on the series, and fans of the series may have a particular interest in one character: Baby Glenn. Recall that Maggie is pregnant on The Walking Dead, so any time-jump longer than a few months (and this one looks like a few years) would necessarily answer the question: Will Maggie have her and Glenn’s baby?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEADThe Walking Dead

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP