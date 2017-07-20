Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

07.20.17

[Spoilers for the Game of Thrones episode “Dragonstone,” obviously]

Game of Thrones season seven got off to a fast (and murderous) start.

In the very first scene of the season, Arya Stark, posing as Walder Frey, enacts her revenge for the Red Wedding on the House Frey men by poisoning their wine. They all choke and die, one by one, while Arya informs one of Walder’s long-suffering wives, “When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers; tell them winter came for House Frey.”

And with that, Game of Thrones was officially back.

“It’s so f*cked up!” Maisie Williams told EW about the scene. “Even Arya is surprised she has so much power. In that last moment, she’s staring out at all those men dying, she’s turned into a bit more of a monster than she’s ever realized. I don’t think she’s sad about that but she’s got it on her mind.”

Williams also has a unique idea for how the show should end. “I’ve always had this fantasy in the back of my head — I don’t think it’s a good ending and fans might not like it — but that somebody would sit on the Iron Throne at the end and then they whip their face off and it’s Arya instead,” she said. “I’ve always had that dream.” As far as crazy finales go, it’s not half-bad. Someone could pull Daenerys or Jon Snow’s face off and, look at that, it’s been Arya all along. If it’s good enough for Scooby Doo, it’s good enough for Game of Thrones.

Anyway, here’s a photo of Maisie Williams flipping the Freys off.

Hey, Frey army…

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

