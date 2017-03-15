Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyone knows Master of None is a very good show (“Parents,” in particular, is an incredible episode of television). But it’s also an extremely smart one.

Instead of coming back in April, when literally every other show returns, including Better Call Saul, Veep, Fargo, The Leftovers, and Mystery Science Theater 3000, Netflix’s Master of None season two premieres on May 12. Aziz Ansari will have the month all to himself (well, except for I Love Dick, and Casual, and Sense8, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Twin Peaks…)

There hasn’t been a new episode of Master of None since the entire debut season dropped at once, in November 2015, so you might need a refresher on what happened in the finale: Dev (Ansari) and Rachel (Noël Wells) break up; she goes to Tokyo; he travels to Italy to attend culinary school and, apparently, drive around on a scooter with Arnold (Eric Wareheim). According to co-creator Alan Yang (who you might recognize as the bassists for the greatest band ever, Mouse Rat), part of the season two was filmed in Italy.

“One thing we want to do is, for whatever portion is set in Italy, we want to take advantage of where we are and make sure we’re telling a story that necessitates being told in Italy and takes advantage of the differences between the [Italian and American] cultures,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re doing a bunch of culture-clash misunderstanding stuff, but we’d be crazy to shoot there and not take advantage of that thematically and aesthetically.”

Italy’s great, but it’s sorely lacking in chicky-chicky-parm-parms.