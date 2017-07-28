Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Are Making A TV Crime Drama Set In… Wait For It… Boston

07.27.17

Theyah headed back to Bawstahn, ya pissahs. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were catapulted to fame with the release of Good Will Hunting, and after some time away creatively, they’re headed back to their Massachusetts hometown for their next project. Accord to The Hollywood Reporter, the twosome, along with James Mangold and Pearl Street Films’s Jennifer Todd, will be executively producing City On A Hill, a series for Showtime based on an original idea from Affleck about the “Boston Miracle” operation.

“In the early 1990s, Boston was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm, and then it all suddenly changed. At the center is an African-American district attorney who comes in from Brooklyn advocating change. He forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran who is invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to encompass and eventually upend Boston’s citywide criminal justice system. “

It’ll be interesting to see these two return to television after the controversial demise of Project Greenlight, but it seems like a solid choice. Affleck is always at his best in Boston based dramas, both in front of and behind the camera, and as long as Damon can restrain himself from explaining diversity to people of color, this should be a home run.

Newcomer Chuck MacLean will be writing the script and Gavin O’Connor, who worked with Affleck on The Accountant, will be directing. I guess all you diehard chowdah heads are going to have to get Showtime subscriptions.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

