McDonald’s Is ‘Opening Any Portal Necessary’ To Bring Szechuan To Every ‘Rick And Morty’ Fan Who Wants It

In 1998, McDonald’s created a one-off dip for Disney’s release of Mulan. At the time, it wasn’t worth lining up around the block for the sweet and spicy McNuggets condiment, but decades later, Rick and Morty made Szechuan sauce remarkably popular. So, McDonald’s gave in and created a limited one-day-only event that saw the re-release of the sauce for all the “schwifty”-shouting R&M fans. It didn’t go well.

Across the country, fans circled McDonald’s locations in the hopes of getting a little packet of Szechuan, only to be left disappointed. After-market sellers were putting tiny offerings of the sauce up for sale at 100x the price of the buttermilk chicken fingers the sauce came with, and everything was terrible. But McDonald’s has come through.

