Melissa McCarthy Has Won An Emmy For Her Sean Spicer ‘SNL’ Impression

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer may not have thought much about Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live, but the people have spoken (and by “people” we mean Emmy voters) and the Ghostbusters star was announced as the Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her role last season, at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday. McCarthy collected the award alongside Dave Chappelle, who won for Best Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for hosting a season 42 SNL episode last November. The awards show was a precursor to the main Emmy Awards ceremony taking place next weekend.

Previously, the beleaguered Spicer said of the impression to Sean Hannity: “I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line.” He continued, “There are times when it goes from funny to mean, and there’s a difference when that happens. You have to have thick skin if you’re going to do this.”

The impression, along with Alec Baldwin’s Trump, was at least partially responsible for the long-running sketch comedy series to hit a ratings high not seen since Obama’s first term in office. For his part, Spicer already has a new job under his belt so there’s likely no hard feelings at this point.

