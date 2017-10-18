CBS Is Releasing A Michael Jackson Halloween Special For Kids And The Trailer Is Bonkers

Well, they didn’t plan this one very well, did they? Last night, CBS released a trailer for what appears to be a deeply odd and incomprehensible Michael Jackson Halloween special for children. Michael Jackson’s Halloween follows a pair of what the press release refers to as “millennials” who meet on Halloween and end up at a ghostly hotel with a dog. According to Deadline, the “millennials are then “sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson. The special was created and produced by the company now owned by Jackson’s estate, Optimum Productions, with the estate’s co-executors serving as executive producers. Its stars include Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Lucy Liu, Alan Cumming and Brad Garrett. From the trailer, it appears as though Parsons is voicing a pumpkin clad like Michael Jackson. The actual Michael Jackson apparently became the moon.

The special went into production in July so CBS couldn’t have known that by October Hollywood would basically turn into a busted piñata filled with alleged sex offenders. Even so, a children’s special celebrating Michael Jackson seems questionable at best, and in light of the ongoing discussions in the wake of accusations against Harvey Weinstein, CBS may have less of a fun Halloween standard and more of a potential public relations disaster.

Michael Jackson’s Halloween Special premieres on CBS at 8 p.m. Friday, October 27.

