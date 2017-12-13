USA’s Critically Acclaimed ‘Mr. Robot’ Has Been Renewed For Season 4

#Mr. Robot
News & Culture Writer
12.13.17

Getty Image

Ahead of tonight’s season-three finale, USA Network has announced that Mr. Robot has been renewed for a fourth season. This is hardly a surprise move by the network given that the series has already won a litany of awards. These include Rami Malek for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2016 Emmys, Best Drama Series at the 2016 Golden Globes, not to mention that Christian Slater has just picked up his third consecutive Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the series.

After a bit of a sophomore slump in season two, season three is once again garnering buzz, solidifying it as one of the best shows on television again. The third season has also excelled in part by eschewing the “twist” element that was relied on in the first two seasons, instead focusing on razor-sharp and blindingly fast-paced storytelling. “Runtime Error,” the single take episode midway through the season, was a standout that will likely earn the series a wheelbarrow full of awards.

Series creator Sam Esmail beat USA to the announcement on Wednesday morning, posting a photo of the season four writers’ room on Instagram post. “Calm down everyone,” he wrote, “#MrRobot season_4.0 writers’ room is officially open for business.”

Calm down everyone. #MrRobot season_4.0 writers' room is officially open for business.

A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mr. Robot
TAGSmr. robotSam EsmailUSA NETWORK

Best Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 36 mins ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 3 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 3 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 4 hours ago 2 Comments
The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP