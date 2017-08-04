‘Mr. Robot’ Gives Us A Taste Of ‘Democracy’ In This First Teaser For Season 3

#Mr. Robot
08.04.17 1 hour ago

On Friday, Mr. Robot gave us a first look at the highly anticipated season three of the USA hacker drama as well as a premiere date. Whereas the first two seasons debuted in July, the third season won’t be here until October 11, 2017 — making fans wait an agonizing 13 months since the second season wrapped. But rather than simply just drop the teaser all willy nilly, in true Mr. Robot form the show instead led fans on a wild goose chase with a drawn out riddle on social media, tweeting lines from Leonard Cohen’s 1992 song, “Democracy,” only naturally hacker-fied with random numbers and capitalized letters. Likewise, the teaser itself is set to an ominous spoken word version of the song.

For those inclined to look for further clues, here’s a sampling of the lyric they chose:

It’s coming from the sorrow in the street
The holy places where the races meet
From the homicidal bitchin’
That goes down in every kitchen
To determine who will serve and who will eat

It’s coming to America first
The cradle of the best and of the worst
It’s here they got the range
And the machinery for change
And it’s here they got the spiritual thirst

I’m sentimental, if you know what I mean
I love the country but I can’t stand the scene
And I’m neither left or right
I’m just staying home tonight
Getting lost in that hopeless little screen

From the wars against disorder
From the sirens night and day

Democracy is coming to the USA

TOPICS#Mr. Robot
TAGSmr. robot

