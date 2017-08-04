Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Friday, Mr. Robot gave us a first look at the highly anticipated season three of the USA hacker drama as well as a premiere date. Whereas the first two seasons debuted in July, the third season won’t be here until October 11, 2017 — making fans wait an agonizing 13 months since the second season wrapped. But rather than simply just drop the teaser all willy nilly, in true Mr. Robot form the show instead led fans on a wild goose chase with a drawn out riddle on social media, tweeting lines from Leonard Cohen’s 1992 song, “Democracy,” only naturally hacker-fied with random numbers and capitalized letters. Likewise, the teaser itself is set to an ominous spoken word version of the song.

For those inclined to look for further clues, here’s a sampling of the lyric they chose: