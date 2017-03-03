The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Mexico's First Lady Is Armed And On The Run In The Gripping Trailer For Netflix's 'Ingobernable'

03.02.17

Traditionally, being accused of a head of state’s murder rarely goes well. This also appears to be the case in Netflix’s new political thriller Ingobernable.

The streaming giant has unveiled a drama-stuffed trailer for Spanish-language series that seems like the sort of decadence destined for binge consumption of House of Cards proportions. The series centers around the hunt for Mexico’s First Lady (played by Dueños del paraíso star Kate del Castillo) after she’s accused of murdering her President husband. Based on Netflix’s February press release trumpeting the show’s future arrival, the whole death detail sounds a bit like a spoiler. If it is, the trailer isn’t shy about keeping it hidden.

[First Lady of Mexico Emilia Urquiza] is a woman with a strong personality, conviction and clear ideas that make her capable of doing anything. As Emilia starts to lose faith in her husband, President Diego Nava, she finds herself at a crossroad where she will need to find a way to deal with a great challenge and uncover the truth.

The early peek at Ingobernable, Netflix’s second original Mexican series, sells tension for days. Our hero is armed, on the run and apparently a total badass. Consider us intrigued. Ingobernable makes its Netflix debut on March 24.

