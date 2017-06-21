Netflix

June‘s healthy portion of original Netflix programming outshone May in every regard, but July’s offerings look plenty promising as well. For starters, the comedy ensemble Friends From College — with a cast boasting names like Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders and Billy Eichner — promises a healthy dose of laughter, tears and discomfort from the mind of Forgetting Sarah Marshall‘s Nicholas Stoller. Throw in a new Castlevania animated series, the Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-starring Ozark, and the resurgence of the James Cameron behemoth Titanic, and you’re in for a lot of binge-watching this summer.

ARRIVING

Titanic (7/1)

Before there was Avatar, the many concurrently-filmed-but-not-yet-ready sequels, and Disney’s new “World of Avatar” theme park, there was Titanic. James Cameron’s 1997 epic made nearly $601 million in the domestic box office and over $1.5 billion in foreign markets, coming to a massive total of almost $2.2 billion. That’s a lot of pre-3D conversion theater tickets sold for a three hour and 15 minute-long Oscar-winner that gifted amorous teenagers with a steamy car scene, and the Internet with one of its most popular memes and arguments.

The Standups: Season 1 (7/4)

When it comes to stand-up comedy, business is booming for Netflix. Modern day maestros like Louis C.K., established stars such as talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and mainstream newcomers like Rory Scovel are all releasing specials with the streaming giant. Such success could understandably encourage executives to stick with the heavy-hitters and leave the genre’s younger, less-exposed champions to the wayside. Thankfully this isn’t the case, as the first season of The Standups will showcase half-hour sets by comics like former Not Safe host Nikki Glaser and Angie Tribeca star Deon Cole.

Friends From College (7/14)

What is there to say about Friends From College that hasn’t already been said plainly by the official trailer? Featuring a drug-addled Fred Savage, Key & Peele co-star and co-creator Keegan-Michael Key, How I Met Your Mother‘s Cobie Smulders, and the former purple shirt-wearing Billy Eichner, Friends is the brainchild of Forgetting Sarah Marshall‘s Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The title already includes the nuts and bolts of the plot, but Netflix adds that the show concerns “group of friends who went to Harvard together and are now facing down their forties .”

DEPARTING

Blazing Saddles (7/1)

It seems like only yesterday that Netflix added Mel Brooks’ classic Western parody to its catalog (it was March 2017), but Blazing Saddles‘ time with the streaming platform is coming to an end. As of Saturday, July 1st, subscribers will no longer be able to follow along with Sheriff Bart (Cleavon Little) and Jim the Waco Kid (Gene Wilder), ponder whether or not Richard Pryor could have filled Bart’s shoes as Brooks had originally intended, and witness the fourth wall’s literal destruction. Obviously, those who own the film on Blu-ray or DVD can watch it to their heart’s delight.