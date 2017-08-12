Netflix

Stranger Things isn’t back until October, just in time to turn your Halloween into a big Netflix viewing party, but that doesn’t mean the streamer isn’t trying to do something special in the lead up to the premiere. The folks at the show’s official Twitter account are working on #StrangerThursdays, a re-watch of the first season that comes complete with some live tweeting and a new poster each week that acts as a take on one of the films that influenced the show.

So far they have hit the frist two episodes from the show, giving us two fine posters to gawk at that are based on the classic posters from Stand By Me and A Nightmare On Elm Street:

Columbia / New Line Cinema

The plans seems to be that a new poster will be revealed for each episode, sending up one of the ’80s films that were noted to be major influences on the show back when it first premiered. The Stand By Me parallels were apparent from the start, with Stephen King even giving his stamp of approval to the show and saying he loves it. The Nightmare influences might be a little more a stretch, but the basic ideas are still there. Terror, evil, and the supernatural have invaded a small town, the adults seem worthless, and it is up to the children to put a stop to it before it’s all too late.

That might be a stretch, but the show does a good job sending up the classic poster for the film and you can’t fault that: