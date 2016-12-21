seeso

Nick Thune is a comedian probably best known for his multiple Tonight Show appearances. You may also know him from Comedy Central Presents, Happy Endings and Knocked Up. His new comedy special premieres December 22nd on Seeso. Recently blocked on Twitter by emo-musician Ryan Adams, Thune was nice enough to take a few minutes to answer a few questions from us recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

“A Salty Dog for me and whatever the pretty lady wants.” (this works whether or not you are with a lady)

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Jonny Frtiz (@dadcountry)

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Five new episodes of Daniel Tiger and the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl in 2017.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

The Rosemary Turkey sandwich at Dave’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ in Eagle Rock, CA

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Arbys.com for news and stuff, and Hotmail.com for my highschool email address nickiscool2@hotmail.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“A Note From Donald J. Trump’s Pilot” by Tim Heidecker on his Soundcloud page

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t be insecure about not going to college… it’s going to work out in your favor.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“is nick thune tall?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs, only because my mom is allergic to cats and she said she cant visit us if we get one.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Boyz 2 Men at the Tacoma Dome in 1995… this was also my first concert.