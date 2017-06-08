Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between debuting Sarah Silverman’s latest special and announcing Ellen DeGeneres’ first comedy special in 15 years, Netflix is killing the humor game right now. After all, it’s the same streaming service that will be releasing Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Oh, Hello On Broadway later this month. Based on the popular show’s recent Broadway run in New York, George St. Geegland (Mulaney) and Gil Faizon’s (Kroll) hilarious schtick premieres Tuesday, June 13th on the digital platform. And to commemorate the occasion, Netflix just dropped a one-minute trailer online.

“We are going to have so much fun tonight because theater is the hot new thing,” George exclaims to the crowd. “There’s Hamilton… and no other examples.” Aside from this and a few choice (and short) jokes, however, the Oh, Hello On Broadway trailer operates like any first tease should and reveals next to nothing about what the recorded special entails. For example, the live show typically featured interview segments with celebrity guests like Billy Eichner and Leslie Jones, but no indication is given here regarding who — if anyone — will pop up alongside Kroll and Mulaney’s characters in the Netflix special.

A week before Thursday’s awkwardly timed trailer release, the official “Oh, Hello” YouTube channel released a short, jokingly haphazard teaser for the new special featuring official and ripped images from the show’s Broadway run. It’s almost as if George and Gil put it together themselves…