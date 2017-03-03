Sir Patrick Stewart, everyone’s favorite mutant professor and Starship Enterprise captain, appeared on The View Wednesday and dropped a major development about his personal life. While discussing a recent tweet in which Stewart joked about a potential cause of a bad night’s sleep in Washington DC, the subject of Donald Trump and his presidency thus far came up with the hosts and the actor. Apparently, Stewart discussed the current state of politics in America with multiple politically-involved friends while visiting the nation’s capital and was inspired to take action based on what he heard about Trump’s America.
That action is apparently the beginning of the actor’s process to become an American citizen. Stewart said of the choice:
“I’m not a citizen, however, there is — maybe it’s the only good result of this election — I am now applying for citizenship because I want to be an American, too. Because all of my friends in Washington said there is one thing you can do: Fight, fight. Oppose, oppose. But I can’t do it [yet] because I’m not a citizen.”
These coddled “elite” Hollywood liberals always try to tell us how to think. Well I was born American and I say Trump is making America great again. I don’t need some foreign entertainer to tell me otherwise. And yes of course he would resist and rebel, because he’s not from this country. Only people from my group…ethnic or national are good. Everyone else is the enemy and bad.
Yes I made Ds in school and go to watch tractor pulls, and I don’t have a high school degree, but I graduated from the school of hard knocks and people like me are smarter than PHD college liberals with their 130 “IQs”. My IQ is probably around 80, but I’m smarter.
Also it’s impossible for man to affect the weather or the climate. My simpleton brain doesn’t allow me to see how it’s very possible over decades or centuries. Go Trump!
I don’t know how you did it, but you managed to parody every commenter on Breitbart. Bravo.
He’s doing it because his wife is American and he spends 95% of his life doing films in the US and has for 30+ years.
Next level SJW right there.
Great! A new Star Trek episode, “The Trouble With Trumples”.