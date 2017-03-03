Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sir Patrick Stewart, everyone’s favorite mutant professor and Starship Enterprise captain, appeared on The View Wednesday and dropped a major development about his personal life. While discussing a recent tweet in which Stewart joked about a potential cause of a bad night’s sleep in Washington DC, the subject of Donald Trump and his presidency thus far came up with the hosts and the actor. Apparently, Stewart discussed the current state of politics in America with multiple politically-involved friends while visiting the nation’s capital and was inspired to take action based on what he heard about Trump’s America.

That action is apparently the beginning of the actor’s process to become an American citizen. Stewart said of the choice: