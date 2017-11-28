Patton Oswalt Said That Finding Love Again After Losing His Wife Was Like ‘Getting Hit By Lightning Twice’

There haven’t been a lot of nice things in 2017, but Patton Oswalt falling in love with actress Meredith Salenger has been one of them. After the untimely death of his first wife, true crime novelist Michelle McNamara, the beloved comedian was devastatingly eloquent about grief, moving on, and becoming a single parent. Oswalt worked through some of his pain in his latest stand up special, Annihilation, which simultaneously delights while also moving many viewers to tears.

However, Oswalt seemed to turn a corner, in part due to his relationship with Salenger. The couple went public with their relationship in June and were wed this month in what might be the coolest ceremony ever. The couple is obviously smitten with one another, and Oswalt’s new interview with NPR just drives home that fact. There are a lot of stand out moments in this episode of Fresh Air, but Oswalt’s words about the woman that he loves are pretty damn romantic (did it just get dusty in here or is it just me?):

I was lucky enough to meet and fall in love and have someone as extraordinary as Michelle McNamara fall in love with me. And then — it’s almost like getting hit by lightning twice, that the statistical odds are so insane — I met someone just as, if not even more, extraordinary in this woman Meredith Salenger and fell in love with her and got her to fall in love with me and to fall in love with Alice.

This is going to sound so facile, but she’s Mary Poppins. There’s that line in the movie Saving Mr. Banks: “She’s not there to save the children. She’s there to save the husband.” That’s what Mary Poppins is there to do. That is what Meredith has done for me and for Alice. Because she is such a life force, it almost feels like she was put here to see if her level of life force could revive this death vibe that I was living in and pull me out of it. And she did. She did, seemingly effortlessly.

I think this might be what the kids call “relationship goals.”

(Via NPR)

