Patton Oswalt Brings Mike Huckabee’s Horrid Twitter Jokes To The Stand-Up Stage On ‘Kimmel’

#Twitter
03.24.17

When he’s not playing bass with his good pal Ted Nugent or blocking people keep making jokes about his “large adult sons,” Mike Huckabee is a cut up on Twitter. The former Arkansas governor makes jokes your Trump loving uncle would love and many have taken notice over the past year

That’s why Jimmy Kimmel had to take it to the next level and rip the jokes off Twitter to put them on the stand-up stage. To make it work, he invited one of the best stand-ups around, Patton Oswalt, to handle it and see if the jokes translate to comedy when they hit the stage. It does not go well, but Oswalt certainly tries his best. It’s hard to truly sell a joke about sex slavery and “Poop Dogg.”

