When he’s not playing bass with his good pal Ted Nugent or blocking people keep making jokes about his “large adult sons,” Mike Huckabee is a cut up on Twitter. The former Arkansas governor makes jokes your Trump loving uncle would love and many have taken notice over the past year

Breaking News! Jimmy Dean Sausage Co will be renamed GORSUCH SAUSAGE because he's grinding up some Democrat Senators into PURE PORK SAUSAGE! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 21, 2017

CNN launching its own social media platform to rival Zuckerburg's-Zucker vs. Zuckerburg. CNN will call their new site "FakeBook." — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 21, 2017

That’s why Jimmy Kimmel had to take it to the next level and rip the jokes off Twitter to put them on the stand-up stage. To make it work, he invited one of the best stand-ups around, Patton Oswalt, to handle it and see if the jokes translate to comedy when they hit the stage. It does not go well, but Oswalt certainly tries his best. It’s hard to truly sell a joke about sex slavery and “Poop Dogg.”