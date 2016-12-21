The Fallon 'Classroom Instruments' Segments You Need To See

Thoughts on the worst Christmas songs of all time will vary between several different songs over the years, including two released by the former members of The Beatles. John Lennon’s “Merry Xmas (War Is Over)” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” seem to battle for the crown, in between years when “Dominick the Donkey” isn’t stinking up the list. McCartney will probably win out against this year, with a little help from Jimmy Fallon and the cast of Sing.

I personally enjoy the song, but this is surely to add some fuel to critics fires. Not only is Fallon involved with The Roots, automatically tossing some people out, but then Seth MacFarlane is in there singing and McCartney shows up to swing it all together. Also it’s a cappella, which is just never a good idea.

