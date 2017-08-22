TBS

CAUTION: This article contains major spoilers for the People of Earth episode “Why Can’t We Be Friends.”

More than anything, People of Earth on TBS is an ensemble comedy series — and a great one at that. The first season established this with the interlocking stories of StarCrossed’s alien abductees experiencers, and their alien captors/harassers. So far, the second season has carried this torch with Wyatt Cenac (The Daily Show), Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live), Oscar Nunez (The Office) and most of the original cast — along with newcomer Nasim Pedrad (New Girl). As tonight’s game-changer of an episode demonstrated, however, the strength of People of Earth‘s overlapping ensembles will soon be tested. What’s more, the creator’s intended anthology format will also face its first trial run.

Cenac, a veteran stand-up whose acting portfolio has seen a recent boost, will presumably leave the show after “Why Can’t We Be Friends.” That’s because his character, the disgraced investigative reporter Ozzie Graham, literally took a bullet for his former boss and longtime Reptilian observer, Jonathan Walsh (Michael Cassidy). The mysterious Reptilian operative known as “The Assessor” (Paul Lieberstein) found the pair soon after Walsh came clean about his involvement in Graham’s abductions. After taking them into the woods, the operative fired his first shot at Walsh, but Graham leaped into the bullet’s path at the last minute.

On the one hand, killing off a single member of a massive ensemble should shock the characters (and the audience) only for a moment. On the other hand, the advertising campaign preceding the first season leaned heavily on Cenac’s role in the series. This made perfect sense as the comic had only left The Daily Show the previous year, meaning general audiences would likely know his face. So why would the showrunners now decide to kill off one of the program’s most recognizable leads? After all, as creator, writer and executive producer David Jenkins told Uproxx last year, he wrote People of Earth with Cenac in mind. (Cenac said as much during a previous interview.) Jenkins imagined Graham as the show’s “everyman,” or “an update of Bob Newhart in a way,” who would serve as the audience’s narrative introduction to the wider world of alien abductions.

In a more recent interview, Jenkins admits killing off Cenac’s character “is a big move.” However, he adds, “if you can get a wonderful company of actors together on a show that you really want to watch, I feel like the opposite is true,” he says of anyone worrying about killing off the lead. “With really good comedies like Parks and Recreation, and just really good shows in general, the lead can kind of become a peripheral character as the show goes on, allowing other characters to grow. This is a very extreme version of that, but watching the first season and seeing people like Luka Jones and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, you realize just how fun these guys are. I like spending time with them as an audience member, and with the depth of the cast we have, we can create so many different permutations of a show.”