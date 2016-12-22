Late Night host Seth Meyers devoted Wednesday’s “A Closer Look” segment to Donald Trump’s troubling approach to climate change policies, which is rather frightening. Yet MSNBC anchor and guest Rachel Maddow brought up an equally problematic subject regarding the New York real estate mogul’s political ascendancy — his refusal to release his tax returns, and the resulting confusion over just how many potential business conflicts the Trump empire will cause on the international scene. Consider Maddow’s example for Meyers and the Late Night audience: windmills.
Specifcally, that time the president-elect renewed his fight with British politicians by encouraging Nigel Farage and his allies to oppose offshore wind farms along the coast of Scotland. Trump had previously lashed out against the plans, saying the windmills would obstruct the otherwise beautiful views afforded by his two Scottish golf courses. That he’s bringing this up as the incoming president, however, presents new complications:
“That’s hilarious if you think of it as just his ‘phobia,’ but now that he’s going to be president… This seems weird, but Scotland could come to him, the U.K. could’ve come to him: ‘Listen Donald, we know you really care about the windmills and you think that’s a very important thing for your business. We’ll get rid of the windmills if you do this thing for our country, which the United States doesn’t want to do — it’s not good for the country. But we want that from you as president, and we’ll give you this private benefit instead. That kind of transactional stuff is already a problem.”
Maddow mentioned a few other prominent examples of situations pertaining to Trump’s private affairs that might also become potential conflicts of interest.
However, watching the political pundit and Meyers riff about the president-elect’s apparent fear of windmills put the matter into perspective. Not because their bits necessarily cheapened the otherwise important matter, per se, but because they remind everyone watching that yes… America just voted for a guy who’s chief diplomatic concern with Scotland is its desire to build windmills along the coasts of his two golf courses. Good job, everyone!
Hey, remember when all the people in Martha’s Vineyard shouted down a wind project because they didn’t want it ruining their views? Hahaha.
Did we vote them in as a Presidential Collective? Shit I don’t remember that.
Let me rephrase — Trump’s environmental policy is identical to that of limousine liberals including (but not limited to) Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Gore, and the Clintons. Feel better?
Those are some good talking points ya got there. You care to elaborate? Or is your statement as deep as it goes?
Oh the horrors! We should have instead elected Clinton, who just spent her time as Secretary of State trading pay for play with foreign countries to the tune of millions donated to her family’s fraud…err…foundation.
She totally would have been more responsible as the President!
Lolz
Totally (and that isn’t fake news)! The guy who only wanted the title and has been a spoiled, entitled asshole his entire life is for sure the one to trust.
Here…let me fix those blinders.
Funny, I can find accounts of the Clinton Foundation actually doing good in the world, but can’t do the same for the Trump Foundation. On the Clinton Foundation Wikipedia page there is a detailed section called “Programs and initiatives” and on the Trump Foundation Wikipedia page there is an even more detailed section called “Legal and ethical controversies”
Some of those controversies, you say? I’m glad you asked. He made America great again by claiming he donated $10,000 to the Twin Towers fund, which didn’t actually happen. He ‘drained the swamp’ by trying to bribe Pam Bondi with money from the foundation to because she was investigating fraud claims of Trump University. Oh and he bought a whole bunch of shit for himself or his companies with money from his ‘charitable’ foundation.
And you’re over here still talking about Hillary. Either this guy is good at sleight of hand or you have zero object permanence- except when it comes to Hillary, of course.