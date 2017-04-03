AMC

Charlie Hunnam won’t be appearing on Mayans MC — he’s too busy fondling swords and not starring in Fifty Shades Darker — but Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spinoff is slowly filling out its roster. The lead role of prospect Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes will be played by J.D. Pardo, while Edward James Olmos and Jacqueline Obradors were cast as his father and mother.

With the exception of Olmos, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Stand and Deliver and should have won an Emmy for his work on Battlestar Galactica, that’s a lot of relative unknown names in the cast (Sons also wisely relied on newcomers, with the exception of authority figures Ron Perlman and Katey Sagal), but the latest addition to the Mayans MC family should look familiar to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans.

Raymond Cruz, best known for playing drug lord/insane person Tuco Salamanca, has been cast as Che “Padre” Romero, who the Hollywood Reporter describes as a “a full patch member of Mayans MC, Santo Padre and the founder of a local Mexican MC. With road-worn experience, he keeps a paternal eye out for the club. He is the voice of reason amongst the chaos.”

In other words, he won’t be playing Tuco. Sounds tight.

AMC

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)