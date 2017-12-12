Adult Swim

Rick and Morty season 4 won’t be coming for awhile, but we can tide ourselves over with advice from Dan Harmon, tear-jerking videos about Mr. Poopybutthole, and now, a new series of comic books — Rick and Morty Presents — centered around Rick and Morty side characters. If the thought of reading 40-page-long comics about a different character (or group of characters) every four months doesn’t get you squanching, we just don’t know what to tell you, other than you need to acquaint yourself with Rick and Morty: