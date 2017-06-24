Rick and Morty isn’t cancelled and series co-creator Dan Harmon wants you to knock that internet rumor mill sh*t off. Not so much for him, but for the fan’s sake.
In a self-described hungover state, Harmon addressed the rumors circulating around the delay in the arrival of season three. Via the time-honored art of the Saturday morning Twitter thread, the Community mastermind stomped out the chatter that the Adult Swim show’s been 86’d, he’s been fighting with co-creator Justin Roiland and all hope is lost, etc. According to Harmon, the reason for the delay is far less juicy.
“Justin and I are very regretful about the season taking way too long. I want to explain ‘what happened’ because it’s way less dramatic than you might ever imagine,” he tweeted. “Post internet TV audiences are so used to finding out there’s an intriguing/confusing/intense reason 4 delays. And Christ knows if you’ve ever seen MY name on the internet I’ve only got myself to blame for an association with intrigue/confusion/drama, but the truth in this case is so very boring.”
“The reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1.”
