McDonald’s Mulan Sauce Might Be Coming Back Thanks To ‘Rick And Morty’

04.04.17 1 hour ago

ADULT SWIM

If Disney can remake Mulan (with or without songs that will make a man out of you), then surely McDonald’s can do the same with Mulan sauce.

In the surprise season three premiere of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, Rick laid out, in no uncertain terms, his only mission in life: for the Golden Arches to bring back Szechuan McNugget sauce, which was available for a limited time to coincide with the release of 1998’s Mulan. “I’m not driven by avenging my dead family,” Rick explained. “That was fake. I’m driven by finding that McNugget sauce. I want that Mulan McNugget Sauce. That’s my series arc, Morty. If it takes nine seasons, I want that McNugget Szechuan sauce.”

It could happen a lot sooner than season nine (which, considering how long it’s taking for season three to premiere, might not be until the 2040s).

After the official Rick and Morty Twitter account tweeted the Mulan sauce commercial, followed by, “.@McDonalds you wanna get in on this? Call me,” McDonald’s responded, “McNugga Lubba Dub Dub.” Later, one of the fast food chain’s chefs replied to a request to “take that recipe off the shelf.”

