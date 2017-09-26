Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick and Morty exposed us to something great halfway through their second season with “Get Schwifty,” an episode focused on an intergalactic cabal of potato-looking aliens forcing planets into an American Idol-meets-the-Death Star style music competition. From that episode came the wildly popular Rick Sanchez tune “Get Schwifty” and its catchy demand that we take a shit on the floor.

Other hits have included the Bowie-esque “Goodbye Moonmen” and the absurdist Justin Roiland song ‘Terryfolds’ (which actually charted). But I’ve got a fiber-induced soft spot for the innocently named ‘Fathers And Daughters’ from episode 9 of season 3, “The ABCs of Beth,” which returns to the toilet humor of ‘Get Shwifty.’ Never has a song about the relationship between a girl and her father been explored more earnestly via an analogy of doodoo.

The song is written by Dan Harmon and show composer Ryan Elder, with help from musical regulars Chaos Chaos. But in “The ABCs of Beth” it’s made clear that the whole thing is another Rick Sanchez creation, an attempt to figure out his feelings for his daughter from a parallel universe. Be warned: it’s an infectious earworm you probably don’t want to get caught murmuring in public.