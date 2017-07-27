Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re only three days away from Rick and Morty‘s return on Adult Swim for “the darkest year of our adventures,” but why wait until then to see a brief, bloody scene from the Mad Max-themed episode and a little bit of Pickle Rick? Yes, Pickle Rick. We saw this new contender for “best alternate Rick” in the season 3 trailer, and he seems to have appendages built from the bodies of rats he’s bested in fisticuffs. The video above appears to be his victory shout (and our new ringtone).

Adult Swim

We’ve also seen the opening credits for season 3 (now in HD), and can look forward to a video of co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon sampling the jug of real McDonald’s Szechuan sauce the fast food giant has promised to send them. We also may (or may not) get more Evil Morty this season.