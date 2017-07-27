‘Rick And Morty’ Previews More Pickle Rick And The Wasteland, Shiny And Chrome

#Mad Max #Dan Harmon #Mad Max: Fury Road #Adult Swim #Rick And Morty
Entertainment Editor
07.27.17

We’re only three days away from Rick and Morty‘s return on Adult Swim for “the darkest year of our adventures,” but why wait until then to see a brief, bloody scene from the Mad Max-themed episode and a little bit of Pickle Rick? Yes, Pickle Rick. We saw this new contender for “best alternate Rick” in the season 3 trailer, and he seems to have appendages built from the bodies of rats he’s bested in fisticuffs. The video above appears to be his victory shout (and our new ringtone).

Adult Swim

We’ve also seen the opening credits for season 3 (now in HD), and can look forward to a video of co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon sampling the jug of real McDonald’s Szechuan sauce the fast food giant has promised to send them. We also may (or may not) get more Evil Morty this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Max#Dan Harmon#Mad Max: Fury Road#Adult Swim#Rick And Morty
TAGSADULT SWIMDAN HARMONJUSTIN ROILANDmad maxmad max: fury roadPICKLE RICKRICK AND MORTY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 19 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP