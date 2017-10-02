Adult Swim

Rick and Morty season 3 is officially over, and it ended with a pretty epic battle between Rick and the president of the United States of America (no, not our dimension’s version). While all that went down, Beth had a bit of a nervous breakdown and got back together with Jerry, reforming Morty’s nuclear family and resetting things back to the way they were back in season one.

But for such an eventful and hilarious episode, fans online seemed kinda disappointed. Maybe it was Beth’s decision to get back with Jerry. Maybe it was the lack of Evil Morty or Phoenix Person. Maybe it was both, plus the fact that we’ll have to wait some undeterminably long time before the show returns for season four. Whatever the case, Twitter did what Twitter does and got kinda angry.

The season 3 finale is one the pettiest episodes for a very petty show. #RickandMorty 😂 — Joshua Ellis (@JaYSpaRc) October 2, 2017

Beth getting back with jerry after all hes done #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/XAEmLv0Q4M — emily :) (@Emily__Hirsch) October 2, 2017

NOOO OH MY GOD THEY ARE SO TOXIC FOR EACH OTHER #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/QFrv75FpQ6 — Sydni Miller (@siecosyd) October 2, 2017

Just remember everyone, in some alternate dimension out there we got a season finale about Evil Morty… #RickandMorty — Linsey (@i_do_all_things) October 2, 2017

No Evil Morty or Phoenix Person in Rick and Morty S3 Finale?! 😡😡😡 #RickandMorty — Obi Nelson (@MASTERNELSON03) October 2, 2017

It’s the wait for season four making everyone so cranky, isn’t it? As Mr. Poopy Butthole predicted, last season took over a year and a half. This time he warned us the show may not return until he has a Santa Claus sized beard. Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Gotta wait 2 1/2 more years now #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/0o9Xwf4ktR — Noob Noob (@TailTheNerd) October 2, 2017

And now we all wait around the next couple years for Season 4. #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/6QtJRBz8H5 — Josh Bloom (@JMBloom_XL) October 2, 2017

When you have to wait a REALLY LONG TIME for season 4 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/mhcwhPvb5w — Meh (@niallsmainc) October 2, 2017

So GoT is over, and tonight’s the finale of Rick and Morty. Wtf are sundays meant for now? — Tori (@tinarosee) October 2, 2017

Still don't know if Beth is a clone or not, now we wait another 2 years for a new season…. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/3WUFMXAyqg — 🍒TJ🍒 (@Popstongue) October 2, 2017

After #RickandMorty Season Finale: Well, at least I'm not depressed. After Post Credits Scene: Nevermind. — Zac-Man (@ZACHxFULLER) October 2, 2017

But hey, at least Mr. Poopy Butthole is doing so much better now. How about you? What are you going to do with the next year or two of your life?