ADULT SWIM

After much waiting and a few delays, which Dan Harmon laid out in full detail over the weekend, Rick and Morty finally has a Season 3 premiere date. The third season of the beloved animated series will roll out on Adult Swim at the end of July, officially premiering at 11:30pm on Sunday July 30th. The date was announced at a special livestream event with co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, hosted by Mr. Goldenford’s voice Brandon Johnson.

In Harmon’s Twitter explanation for delays over the weekend, he dismissed any rumors that he and Roiland had been feuding and therefore taking even longer to write and craft the next season of the show. The last time an original episode aired was all the way back in October in 2015, and fans have been incredibly impatient waiting for the next hilarious yet meaningful stories to be told with these characters.

According to Deadline, a trailer was also included in the announcement and presentation. While video is not yet available, the line “Only a show this smart could be so stupid” prefaced the sizzle reel which should have fans even more anticipatory about the big day. Only one short month until everyone can finally feast their eyes on new episodes of Harmon and Roiland’s humor and pathos.