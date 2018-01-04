Adult Swim

We already knew Rick and Morty season four would be a ways off, but we didn’t realize just how long we’d be waiting. (The skit from the Deadmau5 concert can only hold off our Szechuan-sauce-style Rick and Morty cravings for so long.) According to former Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley, “no one’s working on the show,” and he’d be surprised if we saw new episodes before “late 2019.”

Ridley — who wrote last season’s excellent “The Ricklantis Mixup” among other things — spoke on “The Detroit Cast” (about 31 minutes in) as transcribed in part by Inverse: