We already knew Rick and Morty season four would be a ways off, but we didn’t realize just how long we’d be waiting. (The skit from the Deadmau5 concert can only hold off our Szechuan-sauce-style Rick and Morty cravings for so long.) According to former Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley, “no one’s working on the show,” and he’d be surprised if we saw new episodes before “late 2019.”
Ridley — who wrote last season’s excellent “The Ricklantis Mixup” among other things — spoke on “The Detroit Cast” (about 31 minutes in) as transcribed in part by Inverse:
“As far as I know no one’s working on the show and I’m certainly not, so I don’t know what’s going on. I haven’t heard anything. And yeah, they really take their time. I never understood why everybody — all parties, Dan [Harmon], Justin [Roiland], and Adult Swim — didn’t get their sh*t together and make the show fast. I just don’t get it. It doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m sure they all have their reasons. […] I highly doubt there won’t be [a season four], I’m just shocked that it’s taking — we got done writing season 3 in November of [2016] and here we are 11 months later. And then I know how long the show takes to write, let alone animate, so it’s just like, I’d be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air any sooner than 2019 — in late 2019.”
