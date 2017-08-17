Okay, But What If Rob Lowe Discovered Bigfoot?

Good news and bad news.

The good: Rob Lowe and his sons have a television show in which they travel the world attempting to solve mysteries and locate beasts of legend. Were you aware of this? I hope you were. It is called The Lowe Files and it is on A&E. As I’ve said before when discussing this show, it’s a little insane that it took us all the way until 2017 for someone to greenlight a series about a former West Wing star tracking urban legends with his or her children. That should have been an entire genre of show by now. Like how there are about a half dozen Real Housewives shows set in various metropolitan areas all over the country. Ten thousand shows on 400 channels and we just started this three weeks ago. Peak TV, my ass.

Anyway, the show is fine and kind of sweet because it is secretly more about Rob Lowe hanging out with his sons and bonding over goofy Scooby-Doo adventures than it is about finding monsters. Also, the opening credits are set to “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and end like this, which is something I feel everyone should know.

On this week’s episode, the three Lowes headed to Northern California to look for Bigfoot. Let me rephrase: Last night, television star Rob Lowe and his teenage children hunted for Bigfoot on basic cable television. I know other things are happening in the world, a lot, all the time, to the degree it would be nice if everything chilled out for a second, but we should take time to talk about this.

Unfortunately, that brings us to…

