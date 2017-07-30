Getty Image

AMC and The Walking Dead’s creator, Robert Kirkman, both commented on the tragic accident that took the life of stuntman John Bernecker while at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Bernecker fell 20 feet and injured his head, leading to several hours of hospital care that could not save his life. The show halted its production on season 8 due to the accident and Kirkman noted during the appearance that everybody on the show was still grieving and processing according to Deadline:

“It’s a tragedy, so it’s something that everyone is dealing with in their own way, and it’s something that will continue to stick with us for years to come.”

President of AMC Charlie Collier shared the same sentiment when he kicked off AMC’s panel earlier on Saturday, explaining the absence of the production crew and the cancellation of their planned panel: