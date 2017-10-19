Rosa Diaz Quotes For When You Need To Be A Stone Cold Badass

#TV Quotes #Brooklyn Nine-Nine
10.19.17 40 mins ago

Fox

There are fierce women on television and then there’s Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). The stoic, mysterious detective on Brooklyn 99 is in a league of her own when it comes to giving zero f*cks about… well, anything. She doesn’t conform to societal norms, doesn’t ascribe to social rituals, and she damn sure doesn’t care what people think of her. Detective Diaz doesn’t mind punching tubby cops in the gut for wishing her a happy birthday. She’s only told three people she loves them, and she regrets one of those times after finding out her grandfather wasn’t dying. She enjoys planning moments of spiteful vengeance to enact on her deathbed. She is, quite simply, the most badass woman on the planet.

Trying to imitate her cool, unfeeling brashness towards people and her general unimpressed attitude towards life is probably impossible — you’re born with that kind of talent or you’re not — but in case you want to give it a try, here are a few quotes you can learn from.

“I hate small talk. Let’s drink in silence.”

Fox/Giphy

People throughout history have lauded the value of small talk. It’s become a staple in all human interactions and, quite frankly, we’ve developed an embarrassing reliance on it. Not Rosa Diaz. The detective has never been the kind of person who feels obligated to talk nonsense just to make others feel at ease. That’s why, when she was enjoying a beer with Detective Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) after solving a murder case and dealing with Jake Peralta’s (Andy Samberg) strange sexual adventure with a medical examiner in season one, she refused to respond to his painfully obvious colloquial initiator.

Why commiserate on a lousy work day with a co-worker or chat about the weather with a stranger when you can just enjoy the sweet sound of silence while sipping an ice cold beer and pretending to hate everyone around you? Look, it takes a special kind of confidence to endure long, stilted pauses in conversations without succumbing to the nagging need to fill said silences with inane chatter. Be that special kind of confidence-possessing person.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Quotes#Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TAGSbrooklyn nine-nineFoxStephanie BeatrizTV Quotes

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP