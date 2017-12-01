‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Is Returning To ‘Roseanne’ For The Revival

Before Johnny Galecki was one of the highest-paid actors on TV for playing Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, he was good ol’ floppy-haired David Healy on Roseanne. Darlene’s boyfriend-turned-husband-turned-father of her child didn’t appear on the show until season four (as “Kevin”), but he quickly became a regular presence in the Conner household (David was even the instigator for maybe Roseanne‘s finest episode, “A Stash From the Past”).

There was some question whether Galecki would return for the revival, considering his day job on The Big Bang Theory, but according to Roseanne Barr and executive producer Whitney Cummings, David’s back, baby.

“We have got our Johnny Galecki back on Roseanne this episode,” Barr tweeted (and later deleted), according to Entertainment Tonight. “What a joy to work with such a deeply empathetic actor. Very moving 4 all of us. #JOY.”

Cummings also shared a photo on Instagram of Galecki’s chair on set.

Galecki joins Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke in the revival, which will also star David and Darlene’s eight-year-old son and (hopefully) Martin Mull, Fred Willard, and Estelle Parsons. It wouldn’t be the same without them. Tom Arnold on the other hand, though… He can wait for The Jackie Thomas Show reboot.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)

