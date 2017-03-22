Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now that he’s best known as Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, as opposed to R.I.P.D. or Van Wilder star Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds can look back at the low points in his career and laugh. And there’s no lower point than Green Lantern, an expensive flop that was so poorly received, a planned sequel was canceled. Now Reynolds openly talks about why the superhero movie failed. “I don’t think anyone ever figured out exactly what it was,” he recently said. “That isn’t to say the hundreds of men and women didn’t work their fingers to the bone to make it as good as possible. It also fell victim to the process in Hollywood which is like poster first, release date second, script last.”

Reynolds, who’s currently making the rounds promoting his entertaining sci-fi thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal, Life, has moved on from Green Lantern, but the rest of the world hasn’t. During Tuesday’s The Late Show, Reynolds and host Stephen Colbert contemplated some of life’s biggest questions, including what superhero power they’d want. “I’d like to have this super cool alien hi-tech ring,” Colbert said. “And it’s green and it has a lantern on it, and I can use my imagination to make anything out of green light.” Without missing a beat, Reynolds responded, “Wow… that’s a really dumb super power.” 2011 agrees.

