HBO

With her naked pursuit of good times, good sex, and a good career, no one has ever rivaled Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) in terms of tenacity. The Sex And The City bombshell always knew how to get what she wanted, and always managed to look fabulous doing it. Sure, she may have ruffled a few feathers in “polite society,” but she somehow always managed to have the last laugh. She didn’t have time for other people’s bulls*t, but she was always ready for an “I Don’t Have A Baby” shower.

There is a lot that you can learn from Samantha if you’re looking to live a fabulous life, but the biggest takeaway is to live your life unapologetically. Never let the haters get in the way of what you want, and eventually, they’ll realize that you’re a star. If you need a little extra inspiration, let the wisdom gained from these Samantha Sex And The City (which you can stream on HBO Now) moments help guide your path.

“Hello, my name is fabulous.”

HB)

If you’re looking to make an impression, let people know right off the bat what you’re all about. Samantha always wore her ambition on her sleeve, never pretending to be someone that she’s not. If anyone or anything ever made her feel less than fabulous, that was her time to split. While you may not have the confidence or seemingly endless disposable income to live a life of such abandon, you can at least bring some Samantha realness on a smaller scale.