John Goodman stopped by The Talk on Friday morning while doing the rounds for Kong: Skull Island, and he had a little mini reunion with his former Roseanne costar Sara Gilbert, who hosts as well as executive produces the panel discussion show. In a set designed to look just like the Conner family living room (before they won the lottery of course, but let us speak no more of that), Gilbert has a heart-to-heart with her TV dad, presumably while watching sports — which as we all know was the duo’s favorite pastime.

“So, ah, there’s something I’ve been wanting to talk to you about for awhile now,” Gilbert starts out. “What’s that kiddo,” asks Goodman. “Ummm, I don’t know how to say this… I’m a talk show host,” she reveals. Still ever the doting dad, he reassures her. “As long as you’re happy, you know me and your mom will support you,” he said, and then without skipping a beat: “You know for a minute there, I thought you were gonna tell me you were gay.”

“Let’s save something for halftime,” she quipped. As many are aware, Gilbert has been married to Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes since 2014, having realized she was gay while she was dating her onscreen boyfriend Johnny Galecki as a teenager. Poor David never could catch a break.

This isn’t the first time Gilbert reunited with her Roseanne fam on The Talk. A few years back she surprised her TV mom Roseanne Barr with guest appearances by Alicia Goranson (Becky #1) and Michael Fishman (D.J.) for Barr’s 62nd birthday.