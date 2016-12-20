The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Zach Braff Hints That Another Season Of ‘Scrubs’ Could Happen Thanks To ‘Gilmore Girls’

12.20.16 2 days ago 9 Comments
scrubs-jd-turk

NBC

You might know Zach Braff from that movie where Alfred the Butler, God, and Argo F*ck Yourself rob a bank, or that other film where Natalie Portman is the president of the Shins’ fan club, but he also starred on this show called Scrubs that people seem to like. The medical-comedy ran for nine seasons — the last two of which aren’t as strong as the first seven, but they did introduce us to Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings) and Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), for which I’m forever thankful — but because no show is truly “over,” not when Fuller House is a thing that exists, Braff isn’t saying no to a reunion.

During a recent question-and-answer session with fans on Twitter, via the Huffington Post, Braff said, “You never know about making more Scrubs episodes, it’s something we all talk about, especially now that all these people are going back and doing Netflix versions of their shows. I am very jealous of all this Gilmore Girls attention and Full House.” He added, “We talk about it every now and then. So you never know, it could happen. I’d do it.” And then:

There are so many unanswered questions: what’s Rowdy up to these days? Is there still silverware in the pancake drawer? Actually, that’s it.

Make season 10 all about the puppies and pancakes.

(Via the Huffington Post)

