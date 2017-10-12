Seth Meyers Shares His Thoughts On Late Night TV’s Tardiness In Commenting On Harvey Weinstein

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Seth Meyers
10.11.17 1 hour ago

Last week, much of late night’s programming was dominated by Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert discussing the tragedy in Las Vegas, and how the country could avoid the next senseless massacre with some sensible gun control. The deflection campaigns on the right, however, continually brought up an important story by the New York Times, an outlet they usually like to debase, detailing the decades of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein. Why weren’t the “Hollywood elite” mentioning a man who has donated millions to Democratic campaigns?

After a few days, late night collectively began to address Weinstein’s many, many allegations, but the Late Night with Seth Meyers made what many are considering the most impactful segment on the allegations — a rapid-fire address by a trio of his female writers. Still, why didn’t they take down Weinstein with the quickness? They’ve made a big show about rewriting monologues and segments when it came to Trump?

In a brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seth Meyers explained the process:

“You know, it happened on Thursday, and we only had a show on Thursday [before Monday]. And I was not prepared to talk about something as tricky as sexual assault in a way that I felt would be appropriate that quickly. I felt we responded to it as fast as we respond to anything else.”

Meyers continued by saying the decision to take on most anything with nuance will take time with his writing staff: “But when we do things like ‘A Closer Look,’ part of, I think, what makes them effective is we really try to explain an issue. So more often than not, because we have a show tomorrow, if we feel like it’s an issue that deserves a little bit of patience and observation to make sure we have a take that will not feel weird the next day.”

It seems more effective than tweeting random thoughts in the early morning hours.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Seth Meyers
TAGSHARVEY WEINSTEINLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSseth meyers

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 14 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 7 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 7 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP