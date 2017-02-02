Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The day before President Donald Trump officially announced 10th Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch of Denver, Colorado as his nominee for the longstanding Supreme Court vacancy, since-corrected reports suggest both he and Judge Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania were escorted to Washington, D.C. ahead of time. This inspired several “reality television” jokes about the Tuesday night press conference, which Late Night host Seth Meyers gleefully entertained during Wednesday night’s program. Yet one of the more pressing comments the talk show comedian made during his “A Couple Things” took conservatives and liberals to task over Gorsuch’s nomination.

“Anyone who was hoping for a woman or a person of color was kidding themselves. It was always going to be a white guy,” said Meyers. “Neil Gorsuch looks like the silhouette Facebook gives you when you don’t have a profile picture yet. Next to Neil Gorsuch, Merrick Garland looks like soul brother number one.”

He’s not lying. Gorsuch does look like Facebook’s equivalent to Twitter’s trollerific egg:

NBC

Supreme Court identity politics notwithstanding, Meyers opened the segment with a few pertinent comments about the reality television-like nature of Trump’s announcement. “These decisions are important,” he said, adding: “Americans only like reality shows because they have nothing to do with reality. No one would enjoy The Bachelor if it had real world consequences. ‘If he gives her the rose, abortions will be illegal!'”