Where SNL will go with its cold opens is always up in the air given all of the news that pours out about Donald Trump during the week. The odds usually point to his involvement, but where it goes from there is a mystery.

The winner this week is Trump’s disastrous set of phone calls to Australia and Mexico, leaving the sketch show to add a few more names to the list and give Steve Bannon another memorable appearance in a cold open. Kenan Thompson likely saves this sketch as the leader of Zimbabwe that shows Trump what it truly means to be a dictator, but it’s hard to go wrong when the Grim Reaper himself is pulling the strings behind the scenes.